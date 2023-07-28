Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 438,061 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,974,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,332,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,328,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.04. 44,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,050. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.74 and a 200 day moving average of $190.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $214.79.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

