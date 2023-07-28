Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 45,246 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 526.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.56. The stock had a trading volume of 582,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,808. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.