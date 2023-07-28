Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 14,334 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,036,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. 393,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,494. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.