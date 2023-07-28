Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.58% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,831,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA PEJ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

