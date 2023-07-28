Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 132.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224,591 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AT&T by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after buying an additional 8,707,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,190,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,495,320. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

