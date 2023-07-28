Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $7.93 Million Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.28% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,218,920,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.18. 1,171,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

