Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.43. 2,780,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,600,248. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average of $91.74.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

