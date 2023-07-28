Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 115,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 812,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 50,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,020. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.