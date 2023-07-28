Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20,900.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $107.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,994,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,423,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $115.07.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.