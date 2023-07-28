Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 5,876 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,065,720,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,222. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

