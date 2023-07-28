Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 313 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $209.46. The company had a trading volume of 103,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.64 and its 200-day moving average is $189.73.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

