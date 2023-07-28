Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 25,746 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 45,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 190,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,928,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.89. 214,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,016. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $90.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

