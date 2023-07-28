Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 10,635 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FALN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.39. 395,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,505. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1121 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

