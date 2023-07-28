Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,800,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,819. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

