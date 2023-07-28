Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,363 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $32.05. 164,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

