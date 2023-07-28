Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4,038.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,696 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,405,000 after acquiring an additional 614,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 72,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,424. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

