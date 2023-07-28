Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 82,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 427,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 159,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 399,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.29. 138,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

