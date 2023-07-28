Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 54,091 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 524.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219,173 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,156,000 after purchasing an additional 633,618 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,037,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.16. 370,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,447. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.