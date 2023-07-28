Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 37,574 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 524.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Micron Technology by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after buying an additional 4,101,975 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,051,000 after buying an additional 1,321,601 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $71.57. 5,103,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,526,820. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,690. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.