Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 18,795 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.31. 797,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

