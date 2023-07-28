Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 1,104 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,034 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 1.7 %

AXP stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.28 and a 200 day moving average of $165.25. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.