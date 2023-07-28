Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 2.2 %

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De acquired 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,298 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IART. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.