Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stock Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,897,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,578,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,086,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,719,000 after acquiring an additional 144,832 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 413.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 61,752 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 388,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 30,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,500. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $668.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

