Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 633 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $109.93. 601,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,580. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

