Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 3,217 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 1.59% of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOTG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter.

MOTG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $21.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.89.

The VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (MOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Wide Moat Focus index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

