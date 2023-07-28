Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 277 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.5% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 30.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 118,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 27,385 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.90. The company had a trading volume of 751,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,052. The firm has a market cap of $209.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.40.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,774 shares of company stock worth $4,959,691 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

