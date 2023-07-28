Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESPO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

ESPO stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.32. 13,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $59.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

