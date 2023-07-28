Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $434,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.8% during the first quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 72.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.13. 1,123,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.05 and a 200-day moving average of $235.06.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

