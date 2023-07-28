Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 3,300 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 140.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.58.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.95. The stock had a trading volume of 445,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,070.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

