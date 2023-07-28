Insider Selling: Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Major Shareholder Sells 69,760 Shares of Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 69,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $26,508.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,493,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,398.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tpg Gp A, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 20,601 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $7,210.35.

On Friday, July 21st, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 15,234 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $5,331.90.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 500 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $175.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 32,303 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $11,629.08.

On Friday, July 14th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 84,963 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $31,436.31.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 100,013 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $40,005.20.

On Monday, July 10th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 27,709 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $10,529.42.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 102,779 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $42,139.39.

On Friday, June 30th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,900 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $760.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 900 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $360.00.

Super League Gaming Stock Performance

SLGG remained flat at $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 276,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,939. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Super League Gaming had a negative net margin of 451.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Super League Gaming by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 249,240 shares in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

