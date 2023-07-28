Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells 2,665 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $130,398.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,121.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Durant Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Wednesday, July 26th, Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,365 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $110,800.25.

On Monday, July 24th, Christopher Durant Turner sold 200 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $9,364.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Christopher Durant Turner sold 10,235 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $459,142.10.

Nuvalent Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ NUVL traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 115.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 877,835 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,788,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,056,000 after acquiring an additional 709,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $15,953,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after acquiring an additional 506,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,886,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NUVL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.