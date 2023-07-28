Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells 2,665 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVLGet Free Report) insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $130,398.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,121.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Durant Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 26th, Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,365 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $110,800.25.
  • On Monday, July 24th, Christopher Durant Turner sold 200 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $9,364.00.
  • On Monday, June 5th, Christopher Durant Turner sold 10,235 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $459,142.10.

Nuvalent Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ NUVL traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVLGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 115.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 877,835 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,788,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,056,000 after acquiring an additional 709,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $15,953,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after acquiring an additional 506,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,886,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NUVL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

