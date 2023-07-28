Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells 4,954 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $12.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.78. 6,424,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,892. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

