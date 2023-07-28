Insider Selling: Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Insider Sells £40,065.50 in Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) insider Alan Scott sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.05), for a total value of £40,065.50 ($51,372.61).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MWY stock opened at GBX 706 ($9.05) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 698.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 698.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £450.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.98 and a beta of 0.59.

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

