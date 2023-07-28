Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Indivior Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. 19,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,773. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.35. Indivior has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

