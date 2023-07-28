Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 143.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Incyte were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Incyte by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 54,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,323. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INCY. Bank of America downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

