Impax Environmental Markets plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Impax Environmental Markets Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of IEM stock traded down GBX 1.65 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 414.35 ($5.31). 493,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -563.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 409.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 420.29. Impax Environmental Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 373.23 ($4.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 486.44 ($6.24).
Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile
