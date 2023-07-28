Impax Environmental Markets plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Impax Environmental Markets Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEM stock traded down GBX 1.65 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 414.35 ($5.31). 493,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -563.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 409.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 420.29. Impax Environmental Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 373.23 ($4.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 486.44 ($6.24).

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

