ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Gap Down to $253.10

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $253.10, but opened at $243.20. ICON Public shares last traded at $255.65, with a volume of 260,090 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Stock Down 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.35 and its 200-day moving average is $221.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in ICON Public by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,422,000 after buying an additional 112,232 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.