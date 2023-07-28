ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Barclays

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICLR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $241.64 on Friday. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $259.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.58.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that ICON Public will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 23.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ICON Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

