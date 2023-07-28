ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Trading Down 0.8%

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,165.20 ($14.94) and last traded at GBX 1,180 ($15.13). Approximately 34,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 76,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,190 ($15.26).

The stock has a market capitalization of £799.51 million, a P/E ratio of 484.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,128.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,604.94%.

In other news, insider David Warnock bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,075 ($13.78) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($137,838.18). Also, insider Alastair Bruce bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,079 ($13.84) per share, for a total transaction of £53,950 ($69,175.54). 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

