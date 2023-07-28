Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Humana by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after acquiring an additional 831,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $421,332,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Barclays dropped their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $637.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.11.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $450.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,273. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.85 and its 200 day moving average is $491.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

