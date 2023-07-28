HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $625.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.00.

NYSE HUBS traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $548.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $571.59. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of -187.05 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.33.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $18,283,263. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in HubSpot by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in HubSpot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 16,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

