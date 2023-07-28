HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $525.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $425.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HUBS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.00.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $548.06. The stock had a trading volume of 402,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,978. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $571.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $18,283,263 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.