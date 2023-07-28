Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hub Group updated its FY23 guidance to $5.80-6.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.80-$6.40 EPS.

Hub Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.89. 407,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,842. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.77 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth $103,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hub Group Company Profile

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

