Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hub Group updated its FY23 guidance to $5.80-6.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.80-$6.40 EPS.
Hub Group Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.89. 407,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,842. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.77 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth $103,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hub Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.