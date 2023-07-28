Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, an increase of 1,207.2% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HUMDF opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39. Hua Medicine has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.20.

About Hua Medicine (Shanghai)

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. operates as a drug development company that focuses on therapies for the treatment of diabetes in China. It develops Dorzagliatin or HMS5552, an oral drug for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D); and Dorzagliatin in combination with Metformin, Sitagliptin, and Empagliflozin for treatment of T2D.

