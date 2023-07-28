Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.15

Shares of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hopewell Highway Infrastructure
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.