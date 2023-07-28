Hop Protocol (HOP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.69 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $86,866.19 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

