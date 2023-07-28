Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Announces $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $10.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

HON stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.31. 1,186,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.30. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 101.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.