holoride 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $192,847.87 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $13.30 million and approximately $192,847.87 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, holoride has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01893593 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $187,629.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

