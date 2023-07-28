Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 923,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,092,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $772,418.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,481.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $772,418.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,481.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $229,145.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,122 shares of company stock worth $2,688,233 over the last 90 days. 31.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 4,041,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after purchasing an additional 721,597 shares in the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

