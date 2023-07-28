Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

Stock analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HIMS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $8.58 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $229,145.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $215,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $229,145.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,122 shares of company stock worth $2,688,233. 31.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

